Fans Escorted Out Of WNBA Game After Complaint

Two fans were escorted from their courtside seats during the Indiana Fever vs. Las Vegas Aces game on Thursday (August 6) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The incident occurred in the third quarter after Aces guard Jackie Young pointed out the fans to officials for making comments that crossed a line.

According to IndyStar, security spoke with the fans and witnesses but found no violation of the Fan Code of Conduct. The fans chose to leave the arena voluntarily. Young, who described the fan as "chirping all game," did not specify what was said but mentioned that one comment went too far.

In a statement to USA TODAY, the Fever confirmed that no disciplinary action would be taken as the fans were not officially removed. Young expressed satisfaction with the handling of the situation, emphasizing the importance of maintaining respect and enjoyment at games.

The Las Vegas Aces secured an 86-84 victory in overtime, with Chelsea Gray making decisive buzzer-beating 3-pointers. Despite the incident, Young reiterated the need for fans to enjoy the games without crossing lines of respect.