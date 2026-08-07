Fatal Air Ambulance Crash Linked To GPS Jamming Exercise By US Military

Federal investigators have revealed that a fatal air ambulance crash in New Mexico occurred during a U.S. military GPS jamming exercise. The crash happened on May 14, when a Beechcraft C-90 air ambulance, operated by Trans Aero MedEvac, lost GPS navigation shortly after departing Roswell, New Mexico. The plane was en route to Sierra Blanca Regional Airport but crashed into the Capitan Mountains, killing all four people aboard.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) released a preliminary report stating that the crew reported losing GPS capability minutes after takeoff. The military was conducting a planned GPS-denial exercise at White Sands Missile Range at the time. Air traffic controllers attempted to assist the flight by requesting the military to halt the jamming temporarily. However, the interference resumed shortly before the crash, as the pilots had reported the airport in sight and planned a visual landing.

The victims of the crash were identified as pilots Keelan Clark and Ali Kawsara, and flight nurses Jamie Novick and Sarah Clark. The crash also ignited a wildfire that burned thousands of acres before being contained.

The NTSB report noted that other planes in the area also experienced GPS issues that night. Although the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) had issued a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) about the jamming exercise, the U.S. Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association (AOPA) expressed concerns about the visibility and consistency of such notices.

Investigators have not yet determined the crash's probable cause, and the final report is expected next year. The incident has sparked discussions about the impact of electronic warfare testing on civilian aviation safety.