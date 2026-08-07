FDA Investigating 10 Foodborne Illness Outbreaks Across The Country

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is currently investigating 10 separate foodborne illness outbreaks across the country, with a surge in cyclosporiasis cases linked to iceberg lettuce drawing national attention and causing leafy green sales to drop. According to the FDA, the ongoing outbreak tied to Taylor Farms de Mexico iceberg lettuce now includes 6,358 laboratory-confirmed cases across 15 states as of Monday (August 5), though officials warn that the real number is likely higher. The agency expects confirmed case counts to keep rising, as it can take up to six weeks for health officials to confirm whether a person is part of the outbreak.

Since the last FDA update on July 24, six additional states—Arkansas, Iowa, Missouri, Nebraska, New Hampshire, and North Carolina—have reported new cases. The outbreak investigation has also expanded to include people who ate at Taco Bell or consumed the recalled lettuce. At least 278 people have been hospitalized, and two deaths have been reported in Michigan among individuals with significant underlying health conditions. Many illnesses began before the voluntary lettuce recall issued by Taylor Farms de Mexico on July 17, according to the FDA. The agency continues working with federal and state partners to ensure products linked to the outbreak are removed from stores and restaurants.

The iceberg lettuce outbreak is one of seven active cyclospora outbreaks being tracked by the FDA, with several others involving unidentified food sources. In total, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates more than 11,000 cyclospora cases nationwide this year, a record high attributed in part to what food safety experts describe as "vulnerabilities" in the U.S. food safety system. FDA acting deputy commissioner for food Donald Prater assured the public that "the U.S. food supply is safe," but acknowledged the challenges in tracing and stopping outbreaks.

This surge comes amid significant federal and state public health funding cuts, which experts say have strained the ability to quickly identify and address outbreaks.

In addition to cyclosporiasis, nearly 100 people have fallen ill from salmonella linked to a recent egg recall, and E. coli and listeria outbreaks have also been reported this summer. The FDA continues to monitor all 10 active outbreaks, and food safety experts warn that underreporting is likely, as not all sick individuals seek medical care or receive the specific testing needed for confirmation.

For now, the FDA urges consumers to follow food safety guidelines and stay updated as investigations continue and more details become available.