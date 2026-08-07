Former NBA Star Monta Ellis Joins Alcorn State As GM

Monta Ellis, a former NBA star, has been appointed as the general manager at Alcorn State University, an HBCU located in Mississippi. Announced today (Friday, August 7), Ellis aims to leverage his extensive basketball experience to create more opportunities for young athletes in college basketball.

Ellis, who was drafted straight from high school in 2005, enjoyed a successful 12-year career in the NBA, playing for teams such as the Golden State Warriors, Milwaukee Bucks, Dallas Mavericks, and Indiana Pacers. He averaged nearly 18 points per game during his career. His transition to Alcorn State marks a significant step in his post-NBA journey, where he hopes to contribute to the growth and success of the university's basketball program.

Alcorn State's decision to hire Ellis is part of a broader strategy to enhance its athletic programs by utilizing his background and connections. The university anticipates that Ellis's presence will attract talent and provide a strong foundation for the program's future.

While Ellis's new role at Alcorn State is a notable development, it also reflects a growing trend of former professional athletes taking on leadership roles at HBCUs. This move aligns with efforts to elevate the profile and competitiveness of HBCU sports programs nationally.

Ellis's appointment is expected to bring renewed energy and focus to Alcorn State's basketball program, with hopes of achieving greater success in collegiate athletics. The university looks forward to seeing how Ellis's expertise will shape the future of its sports programs.