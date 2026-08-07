Gun Charges Against Harden Dismissed

NBA star James Harden is no longer facing gun charges in Texas. On Thursday (August 6), a Houston judge dismissed the misdemeanor charge after Harden completed an alternative resolution program. The charge stemmed from a June arrest when police found a handgun in his car during a traffic stop.

The dismissal came after the Harris County District Attorney's Office requested it, following Harden's completion of the program, which allowed him to avoid a criminal record. Such programs often involve community service, although the specific terms of Harden's agreement were not disclosed. According to court records, the charge was related to having a gun "in plain view" without a license, a misdemeanor in Texas.

Harden, a free agent, recently declined a $42.3 million option to return to the Cleveland Cavaliers, aiming for a longer contract. Despite the legal troubles, he remains a sought-after player, having averaged 23.6 points per game last season. The Cavaliers have expressed interest in retaining him, but a deal has not yet been finalized.

The Cavaliers acknowledged the situation when it first occurred, stating they were gathering more information. Harden, who has not publicly commented on the incident, is an 11-time All-Star and a former MVP. He previously played for the Houston Rockets and the Los Angeles Clippers before joining the Cavaliers.