Joan Jett Cancels Shows Following Surgery For ‘Recent Injury’

Joan Jett has canceled two upcoming performances after undergoing orthopedic surgery.

“Following a recent injury, Joan Jett has undergone orthopedic surgery on a fractured vertebrae and will begin the necessary healing process,” the statement on her Instagram Stories on Wednesday (Aug. 5) read. “In close consultation with her doctors, Joan will not be able to perform at her forthcoming September scheduled shows. While Joan hates to disappoint fans, she will be taking this time to focus on physical therapy and healing. She’s looking forward to delivering tremendous concerts for many years to come.”

The cancellations include appearances at the Orange County Fair in Costa Mesa, Calif., on Sept. 5 and the Bourbon & Beyond Festival in Louisville, Ky., on Sept. 24. The iconic rocker and her band, the Blackhearts, were originally scheduled to headline both events.

In June, the "Bad Reputation" songstress opened up about the challenges of life on the road. “I’ve been touring every year of my life since I’ve been in a band,” she told The Telegraph at the time. “It’s the traveling that’s an a**-kicker.”