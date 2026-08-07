Justice Alito Confirms No Retirement Plans

Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito has confirmed that he is not retiring, dispelling recent rumors. In an interview with The Wall Street Journal, Alito stated, "I'm here for another term." This clarification comes after NPR mistakenly reported that he was stepping down at the end of the court's term on June 30.

The error occurred when NPR legal affairs correspondent Nina Totenberg misheard an announcement about retirements. NPR had a pre-written story about Alito's retirement, which was published in error. The mistake was quickly corrected, and Totenberg reached out to Alito to apologize. NPR's Editor-in-Chief, Tommy Evans, expressed regret for the confusion caused by the erroneous report.

Alito acknowledged the speculation about his retirement, particularly among conservatives who wish for him to step down while President Donald Trump is in office to ensure a conservative successor. However, Alito dismissed these considerations, emphasizing that his decision is not politically motivated.

This incident highlights the challenges news organizations face in reporting breaking news accurately. NPR has stated it will review its processes to prevent similar errors in the future. Despite the rumors, Alito remains committed to his role on the Supreme Court.