Kamala Harris Supports El-Sayed In Michigan Senate Race

Former Vice President Kamala Harris has endorsed Democratic Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed for Michigan's upcoming election. Harris praised El-Sayed for his focus on working families and emphasized his importance in helping Democrats gain control of the Senate. El-Sayed recently won the Democratic primary, defeating Congresswoman Haley Stevens, and will face Republican former Congressman Mike Rogers in November.

El-Sayed's primary victory marks a significant win for the progressive wing of the Democratic Party, having received endorsements from figures like Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders and New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Despite being outspent by a nearly four-to-one margin, El-Sayed's campaign, centered on universal public healthcare and opposition to U.S. support for Israel, resonated with voters.

The endorsement by Harris, along with support from Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and other top Democrats, signals a unified front despite the contentious primary. However, the Trump administration criticized both Harris and El-Sayed's progressive views, with President Donald Trump labeling El-Sayed a "communist" on his Truth Social platform.

El-Sayed's campaign is expected to face significant challenges, including attacks from Republican groups labeling him as "radical." The race against Rogers is anticipated to be one of the most competitive and expensive Senate contests in the country.