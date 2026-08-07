KAROL G And Bruno Mars Are 'Still' Yearning For Love In Emotional Collab

By Sarah Tate

August 7, 2026

KAROL G and Bruno Mars are holding on to love in their new collab "Still."

KAROL G teamed up with Mars on the emotional song for her seventh studio album NO ME ARREPIENTO DE SENTIR TANTO, which dropped Friday (August 7). The track marks her first fully English-language recording, according to a press release.

NO ME ARREPIENTO DE SENTIR TANTO, "embraces every emotion without apology" and inspires listeners to "feel fully" and find "the freedom that comes from no longer running from what we feel," the press release states. The 14-track project includes not just her collaboration with Mars but with artists like Drake on "Ahí" and Judeline and Rusowsky. on "bbY WOW."

Here is the tracklist for KAROL G's new album NO ME ARREPIENTO DE SENTIR TANTO:

  1. Te Llevas To
  2. Maybe
  3. Bebiendo Lágrimas
  4. Ahí (feat. Drake)
  5. Final Feliz
  6. Still (feat. Bruno Mars)
  7. Alguien Que Te Amaba
  8. Matadora
  9. For U My Lova
  10. Si Lo Ven
  11. bbY WOW (feat. Judeline, Rusowsky)
  12. Con Quién Andará?
  13. Eclipse
  14. Después de Ti

You can listen to NO ME ARREPIENTO DE SENTIR TANTO on iHeartRadio.

KAROL GBruno Mars
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