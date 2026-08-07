Kings To Retire Kopitar's #11, Unveil Statue On February 24th

The Los Angeles Kings have announced plans to retire Anze Kopitar's number 11 jersey and unveil a bronze statue in his honor outside Crypto.com Arena on February 24, 2027. Kopitar, who retired at the end of the last season, spent his entire 20-year NHL career with the Kings, leading the team to two Stanley Cup victories in 2012 and 2014.

Kopitar's contributions to the franchise are significant. He holds the record for most games played, assists, and points in Kings history. He will become the eighth player in the team's history to have his number retired, joining the likes of Wayne Gretzky and Luc Robitaille. The statue will place him among an elite group of Kings legends, including Dustin Brown and hall-of-fame broadcaster Bob Miller, who have both been honored in this way.

During his career, Kopitar was known for his leadership and skill on the ice. He was the Kings' captain since 2016 and won the Selke Trophy twice, recognizing him as the NHL's top defensive forward. His retirement marked the end of an era for the Kings, as he was a key figure in their success and a respected player throughout the league.

Kopitar's decision to retire was driven by a desire to spend more time with his family. He expressed gratitude for his career and the opportunity to play with the Kings, stating, "I'm just proud that I stuck around for 20 years. To do it with one team for this long is probably the biggest thing for me."