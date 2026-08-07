Lions Sign Jahmyr Gibbs To Record-Breaking Extension

The Detroit Lions have secured their star running back, Jahmyr Gibbs, with a three-year contract extension worth up to $75.75 million, making him the highest-paid running back in NFL history. This deal, announced Thursday (August 6), includes $51.5 million guaranteed and surpasses the recent extension signed by Bijan Robinson of the Atlanta Falcons.

Gibbs, 24, has become a standout player since being drafted 12th overall by the Lions in 2023. He holds the NFL record for most career touchdowns through his first three seasons, with 49 touchdowns, surpassing the legendary Barry Sanders. Last season, Gibbs rushed for 1,223 yards and scored 18 touchdowns, alongside 616 receiving yards and five receiving touchdowns.

The extension was finalized after Gibbs participated in limited practice sessions, ending a brief hold-in at the Lions' training camp. Head coach Dan Campbell expressed his eagerness to see Gibbs back on the field, emphasizing his importance to the team's offensive strategy.

With the departure of former running mate David Montgomery to the Houston Texans, Gibbs is expected to take on a more significant role in the Lions' backfield. The Lions aim to capitalize on Gibbs' talent as they prepare for the upcoming season, following a 9-8 finish last year that left them out of the playoffs.

Yahoo Sports reports that Gibbs' deal resets the running back market, highlighting his value to the team and the league. As Gibbs continues to make strides in his career, the Lions are poised to build their offensive play around his dynamic abilities.