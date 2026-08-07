Man Charged With Attempted Murder In Lobster Diving Incident

A Florida man, Michael Joseph Simpson, is facing charges of second-degree attempted murder after allegedly shutting off the air supply of an 18-year-old diver during a confrontation over a lobster diving spot near Fisher Island. The incident occurred on July 29, when Simpson, a former member of the Miami-Dade Boater Safety and Bay Education Task Force, reportedly claimed the location as his own.

According to the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office, the altercation began when Simpson approached a boat operated by Steven Del Sol at high speed, circling it before anchoring nearby. The teenage diver, identified as Hunter Cofer, was using a Brownie Third Lung, a floating air tank that supplies air through a hose. Witnesses, including Cofer's parents, claimed Simpson swam over and turned off the air supply, leaving Cofer gasping for air and disoriented.

Simpson's attorney, Howard Srebnick, disputes these allegations, stating that his client never touched the air tank and plans to plead not guilty. He emphasized that eyewitnesses can confirm Simpson's innocence. Despite this, video evidence reportedly shows Simpson swimming away from the air supply unit after it was shut off.

Simpson voluntarily surrendered to authorities on August 4 and was released on a $10,000 bond. The case has garnered attention within South Florida's diving community, highlighting the competitive nature of securing productive lobster spots. Veteran diver Mike Zimmer stressed the importance of respecting others' diving locations.

The incident has left Cofer, who is studying to become a paramedic, shaken and hesitant to return to the water. As the legal proceedings unfold, both sides are preparing to present their cases in court.