Manhunt Underway For Suspect Accused Of Starting House Fire After Murder

New York State Police have launched a manhunt for Thomas David Ryan, 32, who is wanted in connection with a homicide and house fire that occurred Thursday (August 6) on Greenville Turnpike in Greenville, Orange County. Authorities say Ryan is considered armed and dangerous and warn the public not to approach him.

The incident began when firefighters responded to a blaze at 512 Greenville Turnpike shortly before 7:30 p.m. Fire teams found the home engulfed in flames. Once the fire was extinguished, a deceased man—later identified as 70-year-old Robert Ryan, Thomas Ryan's father—was discovered inside. Investigators have determined that the fire was intentionally set and that the death occurred prior to the fire, classifying the case as a homicide.

The suspect, Thomas David Ryan, was last seen in the area of the Greenville Turnpike, wearing black sweatpants and a black T-shirt, and is believed to be driving a gray 2016 Toyota Prius with New York license plate HNH-7671. He is described as 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighing about 200 pounds. According to New York State Police Captain Brad Natalizio, officers are "pursuing every available lead to find Ryan" and urge residents to be vigilant.

Police are asking Greenville residents to review any home surveillance footage recorded from 6 p.m. Thursday (August 6) through the overnight hours for anything suspicious.

Anyone who sees Thomas David Ryan or knows his whereabouts should call the State Police Middletown Bureau of Criminal Investigation at 845-344-5300 or dial 911 immediately. Authorities stress that Ryan should not be approached under any circumstances.

The investigation remains active, and updates will be provided as more information becomes available.