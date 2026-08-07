Miss North Carolina USA Stripped Of Crown Over Alleged Conduct Issues

Miss North Carolina USA, Brittany Boltinhouse, has been stripped of her title just weeks before the 75th annual Miss USA pageant, after organizers cited an extended pattern of conduct that violated the organization’s standards. The Miss USA organization, led by Chairman Thom Brodeur, announced the decision on Wednesday, emphasizing its commitment to upholding values including zero tolerance for "racism, homophobia, transphobia nor language that strips any person of their dignity."

While the specific actions that led to Boltinhouse’s removal were not detailed, Brodeur stated the conduct occurred "over an extended period of time." He explained, "A title here isn't a trinket. It's a position of trust… and accepted by a woman who agrees to carry a standard in public." He further said that accountability should not be equated with cruelty, reminding the public that Boltinhouse "is still a human being with a family, a future, and a life ahead of her that is longer than this part of her journey."

The decision was made jointly by the Miss USA organization, Boltinhouse, and state directors at A Blaize Productions. A Blaize Productions described the process as a "thorough review of recently surfaced information" and stated the move was necessary to "preserve the integrity" of the Miss North Carolina USA title.

Boltinhouse has not issued a formal public response, though she posted a message on social media urging followers to consider the source of advice and to focus on their own goals. Brodeur confirmed that Boltinhouse’s private statement showed "ownership, accountability, and apology." The first runner-up, Myla Hadley, will now represent North Carolina at the Miss USA pageant scheduled for August 27 in Miami.

As the Miss USA pageant approaches, the organization affirmed its commitment to its stated values and encouraged kindness toward both Boltinhouse and Hadley during the transition. The winner of Miss USA will go on to compete at Miss Universe on November 24.