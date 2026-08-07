NBC: Blackburn Wins Tennessee Governor Primary

NBC News projects that Senator Marsha Blackburn has won the Republican primary for governor of Tennessee. She defeated Congressman John Rose and State Representative Monty Fritts in a race to replace term-limited Republican Governor Bill Lee. Blackburn, 74, who became the first woman to represent Tennessee in the Senate in 2018, is now poised to become the state's first female governor if she wins the general election.

The primary race was notable for the absence of an endorsement from President Donald Trump, who has previously supported both Blackburn and Rose. Despite this, Blackburn and Rose both sought to align themselves with Trump during their campaigns. The Tennessee Freedom Fund, a pro-Blackburn group, aired advertisements featuring Trump praising Blackburn, although he did not officially endorse her.

In the Democratic primary, Jerri Green, a Memphis City Council member, is projected to win. Blackburn will likely be a strong contender in the general election, given Tennessee's status as a solid Republican state. The general election is scheduled for November 3, 2026.

Blackburn's victory comes amid a trend of senators running for governor across the United States. Other notable races include GOP Senator Tommy Tuberville winning his party's gubernatorial nomination in Alabama and Democratic Senator Amy Klobuchar running for governor in Minnesota.