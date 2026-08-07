NE-YO Sued By Woman Who Claims His Dog 'Viciously Attacked' Her

The attack allegedly happened on July 12, 2025. Bridgett claims that the singer, born Shaffer Chimere Smith, was well aware of the dog's alleged history of aggression yet did not properly secure it. She also maintains that she didn't do anything to provoke the dog at the time. She said she's spent $9,039.50 on medical treatment so far. In addition to reimbursement for her medical bills, Bridgett is also seeking damages for future pain and suffering along with “lost capacity for enjoyment of life.”



NE-YO is the second R&B artist to be sued over an animal attack. Back in June, a jury found singer Chris Brown liable after his dog allegedly mauled a former housekeeper. Maria Avila was attacked by the dog in 2020 and gave harrowing testimony about the injuries she suffered. She was awarded $13 million, but Brown recently requested a new trial and requested the verdict to be tossed out.



Bridgett has also requested a jury trial for her case. iHeartRadio has reached out to NE-YO's camp for comment.