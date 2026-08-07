New Allegations Could Delay Retrial Of Former UM Football Player

The retrial of former University of Miami football player Rashaun Jones, charged with the 2006 murder of his teammate Bryan Pata, faces potential delays due to new allegations. Prosecutors have reported that a jailhouse informant, George Jones, claims a defense attorney attempted to bribe him to avoid testifying in the upcoming trial.

George Jones, who was once a cellmate of Rashaun Jones, alleged that an attorney named "Jeremey" deposited $9,000 into his account, with a promise of an additional $6,000, to keep him from testifying. The informant also claimed the attorney instructed him to falsely state that prosecutors had told him to lie in another case. Although the attorney, Jeremy McLymont, is not part of Rashaun Jones' defense team, he has communicated with lead attorney Sara Alvarez. McLymont has not commented on the allegations.

Rashaun Jones, who was arrested in 2021, is accused of shooting Pata outside his apartment complex after football practice on November 7, 2006. The first trial ended in a mistrial in March when the jury could not reach a unanimous verdict. The prosecution's case relied heavily on circumstantial evidence and testimonies, which jurors found insufficient for a conviction.

Judge Cristina Miranda has indicated that the new allegations could delay the mid-September retrial. Rashaun Jones rejected a plea deal earlier today, and another hearing is scheduled for next Friday.

The defense team maintains that the informant's claims are "shifting, unsubstantiated allegations" and emphasizes the importance of evidence-based proceedings. Prosecutors have not confirmed whether they will pursue criminal charges against the attorneys involved in the alleged bribery.