Officer Accused Of Using License Plate Cameras To Track Boyfriend's Ex-Wife

A police officer in Mooresville, North Carolina, has been arrested for allegedly misusing Flock license plate readers to track her boyfriend's ex-wife. The Mooresville Police Department discovered that Elizabeth Snowman, 36, accessed the system 31 times for personal reasons, according to Police Chief Ron Campurciani.

The misuse was uncovered during an audit of the department's Flock system. Chief Campurciani stated that Snowman accessed the cameras both on and off duty, listing most of the searches as motor vehicle infractions. Snowman was charged with accessing computers and was released on a $5,000 bond. She is due in court on August 27.

The Flock camera system, which captures specific car information like license plates, has faced criticism across the U.S. for privacy concerns. Flock Safety stated that misuse is unacceptable and emphasized their technology's role in solving crimes when used correctly.

Chief Campurciani acknowledged the benefits of the cameras but stressed the importance of proper use. The department is investigating 10 other potential misuse cases, with three appearing problematic. Officers are now required to attach a case number when accessing Flock data.

The incident highlights ongoing concerns about privacy and the use of license plate readers. Legal challenges regarding the technology's constitutionality are pending, with critics arguing it allows for indiscriminate tracking without a warrant.

Chief Campurciani said, "We have the safeguards we thought were enough. Clearly, they're not." He added that further misuse cases could emerge as investigations continue.