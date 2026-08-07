Panthers Defeat Cardinals 33-30 In Thrilling HOF Game

The Carolina Panthers edged out the Arizona Cardinals 33-30 in a nail-biting finish during the NFL Hall of Fame Game in Canton, Ohio, on Thursday (August 6). The game concluded with an impressive five-yard touchdown run by rookie quarterback Haynes King as time expired. King, an undrafted player from Georgia Tech, showcased his skills by completing 21 of 34 passes for 180 yards and two touchdowns, along with 39 rushing yards and a decisive score.

The Panthers' victory was sealed after King led a 13-play, 65-yard drive in the final minutes. His mobility and quick decision-making proved crucial, especially during a 26-yard scramble that set up the winning play. According to USA Today, King’s performance has bolstered his chances of securing a third-string quarterback position with the Panthers.

On the other side, Carson Beck, the Cardinals' third-round draft pick, impressed in his debut by completing 15 of 19 passes for 188 yards and a touchdown. His poised performance earned him an "A" grade from analysts, despite the loss. Beck's efforts kept the Cardinals competitive throughout the game.

The Hall of Fame Game marked the beginning of the NFL preseason, with regular games set to start next Thursday. Both teams will look to build on their performances as they prepare for the upcoming season. Yahoo Sports highlighted several standout players, including King and receiver Reed, who contributed significantly to the Panthers' win.