Ravens' Henry Says Retirement Is Not On Radar

Derrick Henry, the Baltimore Ravens' star running back, has made it clear that retirement is not in his immediate plans. At 32 years old, Henry is the NFL's oldest starting running back, but he remains committed to playing for the Ravens. On Thursday (August 6), Henry took to social media to clarify his intentions, stating, "I never said anything about retiring lol, I'm enjoying being a Raven."

Henry is entering his third season with the Ravens and his 11th in the NFL. Despite his age, he continues to perform at a high level. Last season, he rushed for 1,595 yards and scored 16 touchdowns, ranking second in the league for rushing yards. His performance has been attributed to his rigorous diet, training, and recovery regimen.

In an interview with D.J. Siddiqi of The Escapist, Henry expressed his motivation to continue playing, saying, "I'm motivated more than ever. I really appreciated this year and how it all went down, because it motivated me to be ready to get back next year and work as hard as I can in the offseason to be better."

Henry's contract with the Ravens was extended in May 2025, securing him through 2027 with a deal worth up to $30 million. Before joining the Ravens, Henry spent eight seasons with the Tennessee Titans, where he became the team's all-time leader in touchdowns.

As Henry looks to the future, he remains focused on helping the Ravens improve and potentially break more records. With his current trajectory, he could soon hold numerous Ravens rushing records.