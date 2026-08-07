Senate Passes Bill On Russia Sanctions

The U.S. Senate passed a significant sanctions bill targeting Russia and Iran on Friday (August 7), with an overwhelming 86-11 vote. Named the Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026, the legislation aims to cut off funding for Russia's military efforts in Ukraine by imposing new sanctions on major buyers of Russian oil and gas. The bill also targets Russian officials and oligarchs and gives the president authority to impose tariffs on certain countries.

The bill, which also expands sanctions on Iran's weapons and energy sectors, now moves to the Republican-controlled House, where its future remains uncertain. The legislation was named in honor of the late Senator Lindsey Graham, a key advocate for tougher sanctions on Russia. His sister, Senator Darline Graham, announced the Senate deal alongside other senators, emphasizing the importance of the sanctions in curbing Russian aggression.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune highlighted the bill's potential to weaken Russia's financial capacity to continue its military actions in Ukraine. "Ukraine is now the largest conflict since World War II in Europe," Thune said. "As long as Putin has Russian oil and gas money, he’s able to continue this war."

Despite bipartisan support, some Democrats and Senator Rand Paul criticized the bill for granting too much tariff authority to President Donald Trump. The bill also allows the president to waive sanctions if deemed in the U.S. national interest.

Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal, who collaborated with Graham on the bill, called the Senate's approval a "momentous day." The bill's passage marks a significant step in U.S. efforts to address international security concerns related to Russia and Iran.