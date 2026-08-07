Trump Says Deal With Iran To Open Hormuz Could Be Soon

President Donald Trump announced on Thursday (August 6) that negotiations with Iran regarding the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz are progressing, although a final agreement has not yet been reached. He described the strait as "sort of open right now" and emphasized that the U.S. continues to maintain a blockade on Iranian ports and military control over the waterway.

The Strait of Hormuz is a critical passage for global oil shipments, and its closure has significantly impacted international trade. According to Al Jazeera, the U.S., Iran, and Oman are nearing an interim agreement to restore shipping through the strait, which could pave the way for broader peace talks between Tehran and Washington.

Despite ongoing negotiations, Iran denies holding direct talks with the U.S., stating that discussions are taking place with Oman. Reuters reported that the proposed agreement aims to resolve disputes over shipping routes and create space for broader negotiations on Iran's nuclear program.

President Trump also addressed concerns about the U.S. military's munitions stockpile, denying reports of shortages and claiming an "unlimited supply" of certain munitions. However, CNN reported that the U.S. military has depleted nearly 80% of its interceptors for a key missile defense system, raising concerns about the Pentagon's munitions stockpile.

The negotiations are crucial as tensions in the region continue to escalate. Mediators are working to secure a temporary agreement that would allow commercial shipping to resume while addressing security concerns. A resolution could help stabilize global oil prices, which have been volatile due to the ongoing conflict.