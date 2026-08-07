Trump Says GOP Voters "Angry" At Republicans

President Donald Trump has expressed concern that Republican voters may not turn out in large numbers for the upcoming midterm elections. In an interview with Punchbowl News, Trump stated that many GOP voters are "angry" at the party's leadership in Congress, though he emphasized that they are not upset with him personally.

Trump's comments come amid worries that the absence of his name on the ballot might lead to lower voter turnout among his supporters. He acknowledged this challenge, saying, "The question is will they vote because a lot of them are very angry at Republicans." Despite these concerns, Trump remains optimistic about the Republican Party's chances, predicting they will retain control of both the House and Senate after the 2026 midterms.

Recent polling data, however, suggests challenges for the GOP. A national Economist/YouGov poll released on August 4 shows Democrats leading Republicans by 8 points on the generic ballot. Additionally, Trump's approval rating has fallen to 36%, with 60% disapproving of his performance as president.

The Republican Party is facing internal challenges, as highlighted by a recent special election in Tennessee, where the GOP candidate won by a narrower margin than expected. This has raised concerns about the party's ability to mobilize voters without Trump on the ticket. Senate Majority Leader John Thune noted the need for Republicans to "sharpen our message" to ensure voter turnout.

Despite these hurdles, Trump has been actively campaigning to boost GOP enthusiasm, recently rallying supporters in Las Vegas. As the midterms approach, the Republican Party must address voter concerns and unify its message to maintain its hold on Congress.