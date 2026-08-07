Tyga Says He Used AI To Make New Album: 'It's Where Technology Is Going'
By Tony M. Centeno
August 7, 2026
Tyga is defending his decision to use AI to make his latest album.
In an interview VIBE published on Thursday, August 6, the prominent rapper opened up about creating his Tony Montana-inspired persona for his new project $TARFACE. While discussing the creative process behind the 10-track, 80s-themed album, Tyga was asked straight-up if he used AI programs like Suno to make the project. Tyga bluntly replied, "For sure."
"I’ve never spoken on this with anybody because I always felt like it’s similar to a magician explaining how he does his tricks," Tyga explained. "Like why are people overexplaining how they make s**t that’s good?"
"We definitely used AI as a [tool]," he continued. "And I know people are going to be mad about me saying this, but it’s where technology is going. It’s no different than when Auto-Tune came out. Some people were opposed to it, but real artists took it and used it."
Tyga emphasized that the writing and vocals are all human-made. He only used Suno to help add some 80s synths and quick guitar solos. Artists of all statures, from Timbaland to Fenix Flexin, have received negative feedback from fans for using AI in their music. After months of speculation, Fenix Flexin recently admitted that AI was used to create his hit song "RUBBERZ." Despite the backlash he may receive, Tyga is confident that his new project will be a hit among younger and millennial fans alike.
"At the end of the day, as a musician, I got 15 years of hits," he said. "On this $TARFACE project, we still created everything as a whole. I thought it was a great experience. $tarface could do whatever the f**k he wants to do. He’s on his own wave. He’s above it all. It’s a completely different thing."
Listen to Tyga's $TARFACE on iHeartRadio now!