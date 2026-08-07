Tyga Says He Used AI To Make New Album: 'It's Where Technology Is Going'

"We definitely used AI as a [tool]," he continued. "And I know people are going to be mad about me saying this, but it’s where technology is going. It’s no different than when Auto-Tune came out. Some people were opposed to it, but real artists took it and used it."



Tyga emphasized that the writing and vocals are all human-made. He only used Suno to help add some 80s synths and quick guitar solos. Artists of all statures, from Timbaland to Fenix Flexin, have received negative feedback from fans for using AI in their music. After months of speculation, Fenix Flexin recently admitted that AI was used to create his hit song "RUBBERZ." Despite the backlash he may receive, Tyga is confident that his new project will be a hit among younger and millennial fans alike.



"At the end of the day, as a musician, I got 15 years of hits," he said. "On this $TARFACE project, we still created everything as a whole. I thought it was a great experience. $tarface could do whatever the f**k he wants to do. He’s on his own wave. He’s above it all. It’s a completely different thing."



Listen to Tyga's $TARFACE on iHeartRadio now!

