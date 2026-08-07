U.S. Court Halts White House Ballroom Construction

A federal appeals court has ordered the Trump administration to stop construction on a new ballroom at the White House. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia issued the 2-1 order on Friday (August 7), upholding an injunction from the National Trust for Historic Preservation. The organization sued after the administration demolished the East Wing without congressional approval.

The court's decision is temporarily on hold for 14 days, allowing the administration time to appeal. President Trump has defended the $400 million project, claiming it is necessary for hosting formal events safely and securely. He argues that the ballroom is under budget, ahead of schedule, and funded by private donors.

The National Trust for Historic Preservation challenged the project, asserting that the demolition and construction lacked proper authorization from Congress, which holds ultimate control over federal property, including the White House. The trust's president, Carol Quillen, expressed satisfaction with the ruling, stating it ensures the administration complies with the law.

The Trump administration maintains that the ballroom is essential for national security, but the court dismissed this claim. Construction began last fall after the East Wing was demolished, with aboveground work scheduled to start next month.

The case highlights ongoing legal battles over the project, with the administration planning to appeal the decision. The ballroom's construction remains a contentious issue, with debates over its necessity and legality continuing.