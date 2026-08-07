Watch: Bono Pays Emotional Tribute To Glen Hansard With 'Beautiful Day'

Bono paid tribute to Glen Hansard at the singer-songwriter’s funeral in Dublin on Tuesday (Aug. 4), delivering a moving spoken-word rendition of U2’s “Beautiful Day."

The iconic band's frontman reflected on Hansard’s ability to make those he met feel like a close friend.

“How do you do that?” Bono remarked during the service. “People on the green outside, best friends. People tuning in, best friends. Even people who haven’t met him, best friends. Everyone who met him, they just remember the day they met him.” Watch the clip here.

Bono then played a voice message from Patti Smith, whom he described as “another one of his best friends.” The message was recorded after Smith learned of Hansard’s death.

“Her first reaction to hearing of Glen’s passing, it’s a lullaby for Glen’s family and friends,” the rocker told the mourners. “She was happy to share it.”

Hansard, who starred in the 2007 musical film Once and wrote the Academy Award-winning song "Falling Slowly" from the movie, was killed in a single vehicle motorcycle crash in Dublin on July 29. Police are continuing to investigate the accident.