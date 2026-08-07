William Orbit, Acclaimed 'Ray Of Light' Producer, Dead At 69

William Orbit, the acclaimed electronic musician and producer behind Madonna's iconic Ray of Light LP, has died at the age of 69.

"William passed away at home on July 23rd," his family wrote in an Instagram statement. "He will be greatly missed by us and so many whose lives he touched through his music, friendship, and kindness."



A cause of death was not provided.



In addition to collaborating with the Queen of Pop, Orbit also worked with P!nk on her 2003 single "Feel Good Time" and Britney Spears on her 2013 album Britney Jean.

The British musician received numerous Grammy awards throughout his career, primarily for his work with Madonna.