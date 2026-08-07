Woman Convicted Of Murdering Her Children Granted Retrial

A Massachusetts woman, Latarsha Sanders, convicted of murdering her two sons in 2018, has been granted a retrial. On Thursday (August 6), the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court ruled unanimously that Sanders did not receive a fair trial because the jury was not presented with her mental health records. Sanders, who was serving two life sentences, was convicted in 2022 in Plymouth County, the same county where Lindsay Clancy is currently on trial for a similar case.

Sanders was originally arrested on February 5, 2018, after her sons, 8-year-old Edson Brito and 5-year-old La’son Brito, were found stabbed to death in their Brockton apartment. During her trial, the jury did not hear evidence of Sanders' mental illness, which her defense argued was crucial to her case. The court ruled that the exclusion of these records constituted a prejudicial error, warranting a new trial.

The ruling comes amid the ongoing trial of Lindsay Clancy, who is accused of killing her three children in January 2023. Both cases involve claims of severe mental illness affecting the defendants' actions. In Sanders' case, her defense argued she was in a "psychotic state" at the time of the killings, a claim supported by a neuropsychologist's diagnosis of schizophrenia spectrum disorder.

Sanders' attorney, Robert F. Shaw Jr., expressed gratitude for the court's decision, stating, "Latarsha Sanders was a loving mother who suffered from profound mental illness." The Plymouth County District Attorney's Office is currently reviewing the court's opinion to determine their next steps.

The Sanders case highlights the complexities of mental health defenses in criminal trials. As reported by NBC Boston, the court's decision underscores the importance of considering mental health evidence in cases where criminal responsibility is questioned.