Wyclef Jean & Lauryn Hill 'Absolutely' Have New Music In The Works

"There was an incredible healing process that happened with us as a band and as bandmates, and as you said we just want to showcase that and give some of that energy to the world as well," Hill added.



Wyclef Jean, Lauryn Hill and their other bandmate Pras Michel, who is currently in prison after he was convicted in a fraud and federal lobbying case, have reunited a few times over the years. However, it's been nearly three decades since the trio has reunited for a brand-new album. Rumors about a reunion album began two years ago when all three members of the New Jersey-born group began to tease new music. Following a report about the album, Hill's son, YG Marley, also hinted at the possibility of his mom dropping a new album.



Jean, Hill, and Pras celebrated The Score's 30th anniversary back in February. The album features songs like "Ready or Not," "Killing Them Softly," and "No Woman, No Cry." Their second studio album topped the Billboard 200 chart and won the Grammy for Best Rap Album in 1997. The trio went their separate ways to work on solo projects that same year, but they recently reunited to perform together during tours and special occasions.



The U.K. debut of Diaspora Calling! is happening this Friday, August 7, at the Milton Keynes National Bowl. Hill and Jean will perform along with other notable acts like her sons, YG and Zion Marley, Erykah Badu, Giggs, and Fireboy DML. Comedian Dave Chappelle will host the show.