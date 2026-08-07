Zendaya & Tom Holland Celebrate Marriage With Private Wedding Party

By Sarah Tate

August 7, 2026

Photo: Getty Images

Zendaya and Tom Holland are keeping their wedding party going with another secret celebration.

A source told People that the newlyweds hosted a private wedding celebration with family and friends at luxury country estate Beaverbrook Hotel in Surrey, England, on Tuesday (August 4). Though details have not been publicly shared, the insider teased "there was a very natural theme to the wedding."

To help ensure the couple's privacy, Page Six reports that staffers at the hotel reportedly signed NDAs, while a source told The Sun that they "went to great lengths to stop any information or pictures getting out," including prohibiting staff and guests from having phones.

Zendaya, 29, and Holland, 30, who met in 2016 while filming Spider-Man: Homecoming, were also photographed visiting a coffee shop with their dogs in London on Thursday wearing matching gold bands, according to photos obtained by Page Six.

The Euphoria actress was seen switching her diamond engagement ring for a gold band earlier this year, sparking months-long speculation that the couple had secretly gotten married. The rumors were further stoked when her longtime stylist Law Roach told Access Hollywood in March that the pair had "already" tied the knot and the public simply "missed it." While Zendaya previously played coy with the speculation, Holland eventually confirmed in June that they had indeed said "I do."

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