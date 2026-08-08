Helicopter Fighting Utah Wildfire Crashes

A firefighting helicopter crashed on Friday morning (August 7) near Richfield, Utah, while battling the Wide-Mouth wildfire, resulting in the deaths of two crew members. The helicopter, a Sikorsky S-64, was on contract with the U.S. Forest Service when it went down around 10:30 a.m. The crash site is located within the fire's footprint, complicating rescue efforts due to intense fire conditions.

The National Interagency Fire Center confirmed the fatalities, though the identities of the deceased have not yet been released. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) are investigating the cause of the crash, which remains unknown.

The Wide-Mouth wildfire, sparked by lightning on July 27, has burned over 111,000 acres, making it Utah's second-largest wildfire this year. It is only 19% contained, with 632 personnel, including seven helicopters, engaged in firefighting efforts. The crash ignited new flames, further complicating the situation.

Utah Governor Spencer Cox expressed his condolences, stating, "They put themselves in harm's way to protect our state and gave their lives in that service." The crash occurred during a challenging wildfire season, with multiple large fires burning across Utah.

The NTSB plans to reach the crash site once conditions improve. Meanwhile, the firefighting community remains somber but determined to continue their efforts to control the blaze and protect nearby communities.