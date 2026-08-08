Hunter Biden Reveals Former President Biden's Cancer Spread

In a recent interview with the BBC, Hunter Biden shared that his father, former U.S. President Joe Biden, is facing a serious health challenge as his cancer has spread. During the interview on Friday (August 7), Hunter Biden revealed that the cancer has metastasized into his father's bones, causing significant pain and debilitation. The 83-year-old former president had initially disclosed his cancer diagnosis in May of the previous year, shortly after his presidency concluded.

Hunter Biden became emotional while discussing his father's condition, describing it as "very painful" and "very debilitating." He praised his father as "the center of our family" and expressed admiration for his resilience. Despite the health challenges, President Biden remains engaged in public discourse, continuing to speak out on various issues.

The interview also touched on other topics, including Hunter Biden's presidential pardon, which he received in December 2024. He acknowledged the controversy surrounding the pardon, stating, "It's not a good choice for America or my father's legacy." Hunter Biden also discussed his personal struggles with addiction and his efforts to help others in recovery.

Hunter Biden ruled out any plans to pursue elected office, focusing instead on advocating for addiction recovery. He emphasized the importance of resilience, noting his father's ability to overcome challenges. As reported by BBC, Hunter Biden said, "I am most proud of his resilience. He has proven time and time again that when you get knocked down, you can get up."