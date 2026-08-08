Senate Confirms Blanche As Next Attorney General

Todd Blanche has been confirmed as the next U.S. Attorney General after a narrow Senate vote early Saturday (August 8). The vote was 50-49, mostly along party lines, with Bill Cassidy of Louisiana providing crucial support. Blanche, previously President Donald Trump's personal attorney, faced significant resistance due to his association with Trump and his controversial decisions, including the creation of a $1.8 billion "anti-weaponization fund" aimed at compensating January 6 defendants.

Cassidy's support came after Blanche promised to rescind the fund, which was initially established as part of a settlement between Trump and the IRS. Despite this, some Republicans still expressed concerns about Blanche's independence from Trump. Republican Senators Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska voted against Blanche, citing worries about his ability to remain impartial and his past actions that they believe eroded the Department of Justice's political independence.

Blanche's confirmation follows a contentious period in which he faced criticism from both parties. Democrats expressed concerns about his ties to Trump and his handling of various issues, including the Epstein files and cases against Trump opponents. Adam Schiff, a Democrat from California, voiced strong opposition, arguing that Blanche's past as Trump's lawyer compromises his ability to serve the American people impartially.

Blanche, who has been acting Attorney General since April, replaces former Attorney General Pam Bondi, who was ousted by Trump. His confirmation marks a significant moment in the ongoing debate over the Justice Department's independence under the Trump administration.