Boat Captain Arrested After Fatal Capsizing Near Liberty Island

A tragic incident occurred last night when a boat capsized near Liberty Island in New York Harbor, resulting in the deaths of a woman and a five-month-old baby. The 22-foot motorboat was carrying 14 people when it overturned. Emergency responders from the FDNY rescued 12 individuals, while divers later recovered the bodies of the woman and infant.

The boat's captain, Manuel Hernandez, was arrested and charged with reckless endangerment. The Coast Guard and NYPD are investigating whether the vessel was operating as an illegal charter. According to the Coast Guard, the investigation will determine the legality of the boat's operation and any potential violations of maritime regulations.

This tragic event has raised concerns about the safety and regulation of charter operations in the area. The authorities are urging anyone with information about the incident to come forward as they continue their investigation into the circumstances surrounding the capsizing.