El-Sayed Hopes To Campaign With Obama

By iHeartRadio

August 9, 2026

Democratic Senate Candidate Abdul El-Sayed Holds Primary Night Event In Detroit
Photo: Scott Olson / Getty Images News / Getty Images

Michigan's Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate, Abdul El-Sayed, expressed his hope that former President Barack Obama will campaign for him. During an appearance on NBC's "Meet the Press," El-Sayed shared that he had a "really warm and inspiring" conversation with Obama following his primary victory on Tuesday (August 4). El-Sayed emphasized the critical role Michigan will play in holding President Donald Trump accountable, noting his gratitude for Obama's advice.

El-Sayed, who is running against Republican former Congressman Mike Rogers in the upcoming November election, has received backing from top Democrats, including former Vice President Kamala Harris and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer. According to Ballotpedia, El-Sayed advanced from the Democratic primary, defeating Haley Stevens, and aims to succeed outgoing Senator Gary Peters.

In his political journey, El-Sayed has been recognized as a progressive voice, aligning with figures like Bernie Sanders. His campaign focuses on healthcare reform, advocating for Medicare for All, and addressing economic inequalities. El-Sayed's previous experience includes serving as Detroit's Health Director and running for governor in 2018.

As the general election approaches, El-Sayed's campaign is expected to face significant challenges, including substantial outside spending to support his opponent. However, his grassroots efforts and endorsements from progressive leaders bolster his candidacy. The race is considered a toss-up, with both candidates vying for a pivotal Senate seat in Michigan.

This story originally appeared in iHeartRadio

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