Iran Demands U.S. Action To Reopen Strait Of Hormuz

By iHeartRadio

August 9, 2026

TOPSHOT-OMAN-IRAN-US-ISRAEL-WAR
Photo: - / AFP / Getty Images

Iran has issued a list of demands that must be met before the Strait of Hormuz can be reopened. On Saturday (August 8), Mohammad Bagher Zolghadr, the Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, called for the U.S. to lift its naval blockade and sanctions, withdraw military forces, pay war reparations, and release frozen Iranian assets. The council also demanded an end to U.S. attacks on Iran’s regional allies and threats against Iran.

The Strait of Hormuz, a critical passage for global oil supplies, remains closed, causing a spike in oil prices and raising concerns about energy security. The closure follows ongoing tensions between the U.S. and Iran, which began with the U.S.-Iran war earlier this year. According to a report by CNBC, the interim deal signed in June included a plan to end sanctions and negotiate compensation, but a final agreement has yet to be reached.

Negotiations between Iran and Oman are ongoing to manage the strait, with discussions focusing on navigation routes. Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stated that an agreement is close, but success depends on U.S. compliance with the memorandum of understanding. The Hill reported that U.S. Vice President JD Vance expressed cautious optimism about the negotiations, emphasizing the need for verification of Iran’s actions.

The situation remains tense, with recent missile attacks on vessels transiting the strait, including a ship owned by Abu Dhabi’s National Oil Company (ADNOC). The UAE condemned the attack, highlighting the ongoing risks in the region. As the deadline for a final deal approaches, the global community watches closely for developments that could impact international oil markets and regional stability.

This story originally appeared in iHeartRadio

Advertise With Us
Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

Connect

Explore

iHeart

Live Radio

Podcasts

Artist Radio

Exclusives

News

Features

Events

Contests

Photos

Information

About

Advertise

Blog

Brand Guidelines

Contest Guidelines

Subscription Offers

Jobs

Get the App

Automotive

Home

Wearables

© 2026 iHeartMedia, Inc.

  • Help
  • Privacy Policy
  • Terms of Use
  • AdChoicesAd Choices