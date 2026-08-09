Iran Demands U.S. Action To Reopen Strait Of Hormuz

Iran has issued a list of demands that must be met before the Strait of Hormuz can be reopened. On Saturday (August 8), Mohammad Bagher Zolghadr, the Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, called for the U.S. to lift its naval blockade and sanctions, withdraw military forces, pay war reparations, and release frozen Iranian assets. The council also demanded an end to U.S. attacks on Iran’s regional allies and threats against Iran.

The Strait of Hormuz, a critical passage for global oil supplies, remains closed, causing a spike in oil prices and raising concerns about energy security. The closure follows ongoing tensions between the U.S. and Iran, which began with the U.S.-Iran war earlier this year. According to a report by CNBC, the interim deal signed in June included a plan to end sanctions and negotiate compensation, but a final agreement has yet to be reached.

Negotiations between Iran and Oman are ongoing to manage the strait, with discussions focusing on navigation routes. Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stated that an agreement is close, but success depends on U.S. compliance with the memorandum of understanding. The Hill reported that U.S. Vice President JD Vance expressed cautious optimism about the negotiations, emphasizing the need for verification of Iran’s actions.

The situation remains tense, with recent missile attacks on vessels transiting the strait, including a ship owned by Abu Dhabi’s National Oil Company (ADNOC). The UAE condemned the attack, highlighting the ongoing risks in the region. As the deadline for a final deal approaches, the global community watches closely for developments that could impact international oil markets and regional stability.