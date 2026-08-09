Severe Weather To Bear Down On Midwest, Great Lakes

Severe storms are expected to impact millions across the Midwest and Great Lakes this week, starting Monday (August 10). According to the FOX Forecast Center, a level 2 out of 5 severe storm threat will cover major cities including Chicago, Detroit, Cleveland, and Pittsburgh. The primary hazard is expected to be damaging winds.

A surge of moisture from the Gulf of Mexico will combine with a developing low-pressure system, triggering severe thunderstorms across the region. These storms are likely to bring heavy downpours and a significant flash flood threat, particularly in urban areas.

The forecast predicts widespread rain totals of up to three inches, with localized areas potentially receiving three to five inches of rain. The flash flood threat is rated at a level 2 out of 4 and is expected to persist along the southern Great Lakes through Wednesday (August 12).

As the week progresses, the slow-moving cold front will continue to move eastward, renewing the chances for heavy showers and thunderstorms across the Midwest and Ohio Valley. Rainfall may continue into Thursday (August 13), with some areas, like West Virginia, potentially experiencing over half a foot of rain by the end of the week.

For more detailed information and updates, residents are advised to stay tuned to local weather reports and heed warnings from the National Weather Service and local officials.