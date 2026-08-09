Typhoon Dolphin Hits China, Over 1 Million Evacuated

Typhoon Dolphin made landfall in China's Zhejiang Province at around 5:30 p.m. on Sunday (August 9), prompting the evacuation of over a million people. According to the China Meteorological Administration, the typhoon brought winds reaching 94 miles per hour as it hit the eastern coast.

The storm's impact led to the cancellation of nearly 1,400 flights in and out of Shanghai's main airports, as reported by China Central Television. Hangzhou's airport also saw 270 flights canceled. Additionally, the China Railway Shanghai Group suspended some rail services, and operations at Shanghai's largest refueling ports for ships were halted.

The typhoon's effects were felt beyond China, with heavy rain and strong winds impacting Japan's Okinawa and Taiwan. In Okinawa, seven people suffered minor injuries, and over 5,000 households experienced power outages. Taiwan saw the suspension of dozens of ferry services and the cancellation of more than 180 flights.

China's National Meteorological Centre issued a red typhoon alert, predicting "extraordinary torrential rain" in parts of Zhejiang, Shanghai, and other provinces. The storm is expected to weaken as it moves inland in a northwesterly direction.

Bloomberg reported that in anticipation of the storm, nearly 99,000 people were relocated from risky areas in Fujian, and services on over 200 ferry routes were suspended. Offshore projects were halted, and 474 construction vessels were called to port.

Typhoon Dolphin follows closely on the heels of Typhoon Noul, which struck southern Guangdong Province two weeks prior, causing significant damage and fatalities in the Philippines before reaching China.