7.4 Earthquake Strikes Colombia, Causing Widespread Damage

A powerful 7.4 magnitude earthquake struck western Colombia on Monday (August 10), causing significant damage and leading to at least 20 deaths, according to local reports. The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) confirmed the quake's epicenter was in San Jose Del Palmar, a small community in the Choco region, about 250 miles west of Bogotá. The earthquake struck at a depth of 66 miles and was felt as far as neighboring Ecuador.

In the aftermath, cities across western Colombia reported collapsed buildings and trapped residents. According to e-Pilot, at least 18 people died in Pereira and two in Manizales. Significant damage was also reported in Quibdó, the capital of Choco, where Governor Nubia Córdoba noted injuries and serious structural damage.

In Cali, a city of 2 million people, Mayor Alejandro Eder reported that at least 19 buildings had collapsed, trapping residents inside. Rescue operations are underway as emergency response teams set up tents to coordinate efforts. KMPH reported that the quake follows two devastating earthquakes in Venezuela in late June, which killed over 5,000 people.

Colombian President Abelardo De La Espriella has taken charge of the emergency response, establishing a Unified Command Post in San José del Palmar to coordinate relief efforts and assess the damage. He assured citizens, "You are not alone. The state is present and taking action." NBC News noted that while authorities have not yet confirmed the total number of casualties, the situation remains critical with ongoing rescue operations.