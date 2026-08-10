A's Jacob Wilson Sets Longest Errorless Streak

The Oakland Athletics' shortstop, Jacob Wilson, made history on Sunday (August 9) by setting a Major League Baseball record for the longest errorless streak by a shortstop. During the Athletics' 4-3 victory over the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Wilson completed his 111th consecutive error-free game, surpassing the previous record of 110 games set by Baltimore's Mike Bordick in 2002.

Wilson's remarkable streak began on July 6, 2025, after his last error in a game against the San Francisco Giants. The 24-year-old has since become known for his defensive prowess, which was instilled in him by his father, a former major league shortstop. Wilson's dedication to defense is evident in his routine, as he consistently practices ground balls before games.

Despite missing part of the current season due to shoulder and thumb injuries, Wilson has maintained a .270 batting average with 36 RBIs and seven home runs. His performance has also earned him a spot in the MLB All-Star Game and positions him as a potential candidate for the Gold Glove Award, which would be the first for an Athletics shortstop since Alfredo Griffin in 1985.

The Athletics' win on Sunday marked their first series victory since mid-June, ending a 12-series losing streak. Wilson's achievement is not only a personal milestone but also a testament to his hard work and dedication to the sport.