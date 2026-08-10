Aubrey Plaza Welcomes First Child With Partner Christopher Abbott

Aubrey Plaza is a mom!

The Parks and Recreation actress, 42, has welcomed her first child with boyfriend Christopher Abbott. TMZ reported the news on Sunday (August 9) after Plaza was photographed holding her newborn after attending her partner's final performance of Death of a Salesman on Broadway in New York City. A source told the outlet that the Ingrid Goes West star reportedly gave birth to a baby girl during the last week of July.

A source told People in April that Plaza was pregnant with her first child and due in the fall, and a rep confirmed the news to the outlet.

"It was a beautiful surprise after an emotional year," the insider said, adding that the couple "feel very blessed."

The happy news was a bright spot that came more than one year after the "unimaginable tragedy" that was the death of Plaza's husband Jeff Baena in January 2025. She previously opened up about the "daily struggle" of her grief and how grateful she felt to be "moving through the world."

Plaza and the Girls actor, 40, had not confirmed their romantic relationship prior to the news, but they have worked together in the past. They shared a stage together in the 2023 off-Broadway revival of Danny and the Deep Blue Sea and both starred in the 2020 film Black Bear.

Congratulations to the happy family!