Bears' WR Burden Suffers Groin Injury

Chicago Bears wide receiver Luther Burden III is facing a setback as he recovers from a groin injury sustained during a practice session on Saturday (August 8). The injury occurred when Burden got tangled up with cornerback Tyrique Stevenson during a 1-on-1 drill, causing both players to fall awkwardly. While Stevenson managed to continue practicing, Burden walked off the field limping and did not return.

According to Yahoo Sports, Burden is expected to miss approximately a month of preseason action. This comes as a blow to the Bears, who had high hopes for Burden following his impressive rookie season, where he caught nearly 50 passes for over 650 yards. The team had been praising his potential to become one of the top receivers in the NFL.

The Bears have not provided an official timeline for Burden's return, but USA Today reports that Burden's status for the preseason opener against the Cleveland Browns on Saturday (August 15) is uncertain. If Burden is unable to play, the Bears may rely on Kalif Raymond, Scotty Miller, or Jahdae Walker to fill his role temporarily.

The injury has put a pause on the excitement surrounding Burden's anticipated breakout season. As reported by ABC7 Chicago, the Bears' coaching staff, including head coach Ben Johnson, had been vocal about Burden's potential, describing him as a player destined for greatness.

While the team awaits Burden's recovery, they will need to adjust their plans for the preseason, ensuring they have adequate coverage in the wide receiver position.