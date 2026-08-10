Blueface & Chrisean Rock Get Pulled Over By Cops After Chaotic Reunion
By Tony M. Centeno
August 10, 2026
Blueface and Chrisean Rock's controversial weekend rendezvous ended with an unexpected encounter with police.
According to a report TMZ published on Sunday, August 9, the rapper and his estranged girlfriend were pulled over by the San Diego Police Department following Blu's performance at Blu Temple/Blu Cabana. The parents of Chrisean Jr., the child that Blue once denied, were streaming live when the cops pulled them over. In the video, you can see police officers questioning Blueface while Chrisean holds her three-year-old son. The rapper and his camera crew were reportedly detained during the run-in but were eventually released. It's not clear if any citations or tickets were issued.
Blueface and Chrisean's interaction with police happened after the two spent a lot of time together with their son. The former couple went through plenty of drama before and after they split in 2022. They split while Chrisean was pregnant with their child, and continued their feud after their son was born.
In recent months, the two polarizing figures reunited, even while Blueface is expecting another child with his current girlfriend, Neveah. It looks like Blue and Chrisean rekindled their relationship over the weekend. So much so that Chrisean even claimed that they were "bigger than JAY-Z and Beyoncé."
During a live stream, Chrisean told Blueface that the pair are "bigger than" Jay-Z and Beyoncé 🙃 pic.twitter.com/9s43Zg1Scp— TMZ (@TMZ) August 10, 2026
Soon after footage from their livestreams went viral, Blueface appeared to apologize to Neveah. In a clip from their stream, you can see Blue whisper, "Veah Veah, I'm sorry. I'm a piece of s**t." Meanwhile, on her own livestream, Neveah was so furious that she appeared to pack up her stuff and left Blue's home.
See Neveah's reaction below.
BLUEFACE said SORRY to NEVEAH after getting CAUGHT with CHRISEAN... but can she REALLY move past THIS? 👀💔 pic.twitter.com/ggeJlYwJdh— Cora Clips (@CoraClipsX) August 9, 2026
Neveah packed up her things and left after Blueface cheated on her with Chrisean 🥺💔 pic.twitter.com/J8doIqqaEF— LONER (@Loner_clips) August 9, 2026