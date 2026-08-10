Blueface & Chrisean Rock Get Pulled Over By Cops After Chaotic Reunion

Blueface and Chrisean's interaction with police happened after the two spent a lot of time together with their son. The former couple went through plenty of drama before and after they split in 2022. They split while Chrisean was pregnant with their child, and continued their feud after their son was born.



In recent months, the two polarizing figures reunited, even while Blueface is expecting another child with his current girlfriend, Neveah. It looks like Blue and Chrisean rekindled their relationship over the weekend. So much so that Chrisean even claimed that they were "bigger than JAY-Z and Beyoncé."