Brandi Carlile Postpones Some Human Tour Dates To Spring 2027 — Here's Why

Brandi Carlile fans across the U.K. and Europe woke up to news they weren't hoping for — and the Grammy-winning singer-songwriter says she "had no choice."

In an emotional Instagram post shared Friday, Aug. 7, Carlile, 45, revealed that she is rescheduling the entire U.K. and European leg of her Human Tour, pushing the run from this fall into spring 2027. The reason, she told fans, comes down to "personal circumstances" — and while she kept the specifics private, she made her heartbreak over the decision impossible to miss.

"Due to personal circumstances, I have no choice but to reschedule my U.K. and European tour from this fall to the spring," Carlile wrote in the announcement, adding that she felt "so profoundly anxious" about sharing the update with fans who had already made plans to see her.

She also acknowledged just how much the shift could disrupt international travelers who had booked flights, hotels, and time off to catch the shows. Rather than framing it as a goodbye, though, Carlile left the door wide open.

"I sincerely hope you'll all come back and see me in the spring," she wrote.

The New Brandi Carlile 2027 Tour Dates

Instead of scaling back, Carlile is actually expanding the rescheduled run. The reimagined European and U.K. leg of the Human Tour is now set to take place from March 23 through April 14, 2027, with additional shows added compared to the original itinerary.

The updated routing kicks off in Oslo and travels through Paris, Dublin, and Manchester, before wrapping with a closing night in London on April 14, 2027. Full dates and venues are available on Carlile's official website.

There was one casualty in the reshuffle. Carlile confirmed that Lisbon, Portugal — a stop on the original schedule — could not be accommodated in the new spring dates. She promised fans in Portugal that she intends to return "as soon as we can," making clear the cancellation wasn't for lack of wanting to play there.

What Ticket Holders Need to Know

Because some shows are moving to different dates — and in certain cases different venues — fans are being advised to keep a close eye on their inboxes and Carlile's official channels. Where a venue has changed, original ticket holders can expect refunds and will need to secure new tickets for the rescheduled show. Fans should confirm the status of their specific date directly through their point of purchase and Carlile's website before making any new travel arrangements.

The postponement lands during one of the busiest and most celebrated stretches of Carlile's career. A multiple Grammy winner known for her powerhouse vocals and songwriting, she has spent recent years touring relentlessly, collaborating widely, and cementing her status as one of the most respected voices in contemporary Americana and roots music.

That track record is exactly why the announcement resonated so strongly with fans: Carlile rarely steps back from a commitment. Her willingness to be candid about needing to — even while keeping the details private — struck many followers as characteristic of the honesty that has defined her connection with her audience.

For now, European and U.K. fans will have to wait a little longer. But if Carlile's parting words are any indication, she's counting on them to be there when the Human Tour finally rolls through in spring 2027.