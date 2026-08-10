Brew Crew's Misiorowski Sets Franchise Strikeout Mark

Milwaukee Brewers right-hander Jacob Misiorowski has set a new franchise record by becoming the fastest pitcher in team history to reach 200 strikeouts in a season. On Sunday (August 9), Misiorowski achieved this milestone during the Brewers' 4-3 victory over the Minnesota Twins. He struck out nine batters in six innings, bringing his season total to 204 strikeouts in just 129 1/3 innings. This feat surpasses the previous record held by Corbin Burnes, who reached 200 strikeouts in 145 2/3 innings in 2021.

Misiorowski's performance places him as the second-fastest pitcher in Major League Baseball history to reach 200 strikeouts in a single season. The only pitcher to reach this milestone faster is Spencer Strider of the Atlanta Braves, who did so in 123 1/3 innings in 2023. Misiorowski's achievement is a significant highlight in his impressive 2026 season, where he currently leads the league with a 1.76 ERA over 22 starts.

Despite being pulled from a game before the All-Star break due to arm fatigue, Misiorowski has managed to maintain his dominant form throughout the season. His consistent performance has made him a leading contender for the National League Cy Young Award, with other notable pitchers like Atlanta's Chris Sale and Philadelphia's Cristopher Sánchez also in the conversation.

With approximately two months remaining in the regular season, Misiorowski is expected to make around eight more starts. Although catching Nolan Ryan's single-season strikeout record of 383 set in 1973 is unlikely, Misiorowski's current pace suggests he will end the season with impressive numbers. His ability to maintain his health and command will be crucial as he continues to push for the Cy Young Award.