California's Gann Fire Now 72% Contained

The Gann Fire in Northern California has reached 72% containment after burning over 10,000 acres and resulting in one fatality. Firefighters are now focusing on mop-up operations as fire activity has decreased significantly. Cooler weather beginning today is expected to aid firefighting efforts throughout the week.

The fire, which started near Hogan Dam and Gann roads close to New Hogan Lake, has destroyed at least seven structures, including homes. Authorities have arrested Herbert Wayne Smith, a 65-year-old man from Valley Springs, in connection with the blaze. Smith claims the fire started accidentally while he was cutting scrap metal on his birthday. "I’m so sorry for everything that’s happened," Smith told KCRA. He is facing charges for recklessly causing a fire and other related offenses.

Smith has a history of fire-related charges. In 2018, he pleaded no contest to starting a fire and was sentenced to probation. The current fire has led to the death of a well-known dog breeder, Susan Solari, who was found in a burned home near Angels Camp. Friends reported that Solari refused to leave her dogs behind.

As reported by The Guardian, the Gann Fire is part of a challenging fire season in the American West. While the fire has been devastating, efforts to contain it are progressing, and federal funding has been approved to support firefighting resources.

The Calaveras County Sheriff's Office has declared a local emergency, and schools in the area have been closed due to poor air quality. Firefighters continue to work on increasing containment and assessing damage.