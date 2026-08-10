Cardinals To Celebrate New HOF'er Fitzgerald

The Arizona Cardinals are set to honor newly inducted Pro Football Hall of Famer Larry Fitzgerald. The team announced today that Fitzgerald will be inducted into its Ring of Honor and have his number 11 retired during the Week Seven game against the Denver Broncos. Fitzgerald, who recently delivered his induction speech at the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio, expressed gratitude to those who supported him throughout his career.

Fitzgerald's career with the Cardinals spanned 17 years, during which he rewrote the franchise's record books. He ranks second in NFL history with 1,432 receptions and 17,492 receiving yards. Known for his eloquence and class, Fitzgerald emphasized the importance of the people who helped him achieve his success. During his Hall of Fame speech, he said, "In the end, it's not just about the excellence. It's about the people who help get you there."

The Hall of Fame ceremony was attended by many of Fitzgerald's former teammates and coaches, including Anquan Boldin, Patrick Peterson, and Kurt Warner. Fitzgerald thanked his late parents and shared advice with his sons and others, emphasizing the value of surrounding oneself with honest and caring individuals.

Fitzgerald's induction into the Hall of Fame and the Cardinals' Ring of Honor marks a significant milestone in his illustrious career. The Cardinals will officially retire his jersey number at the upcoming game against the Broncos, celebrating his legacy as one of the greatest wide receivers in NFL history.