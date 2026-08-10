Donell Jones Says He'll Face Off With Joe In Upcoming R&B 'Verzuz'

Donell Jones says he and Joe will be the next R&B artists to face off in a 'Verzuz' battle.



The veteran singer was backstage ahead of his set at the Wine & Slow Jams Festival in Maryland on Saturday, August 8, when he revealed the update. After confirming that he's working on new music, Jones claimed he and fellow singer Joe will be the next pair of legends to go head to head in a song-for-song match-up.



"For me, it's not really a Verzuz. It's a celebration," Jones said. "We not going to do what the other guys did where its beefing back and forth."

