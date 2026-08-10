Drake Disses Roc Nation & Gets Cozy With Adult Film Star In Wild Livestream
By Tony M. Centeno
August 10, 2026
Drake made a lot of headlines with his chaotic livestream over the weekend.
The Canadian rapper hosted a three-hour Kick livestream on Saturday night, August 8, alongside his close friend BenDaDonnn in honor of online casino Stake's ninth anniversary. Drizzy kicked things off by firing a warning shot at his foes.
“These guys are dropping albums, it’s like, hello and goodbye," he said. "And careful with that reply 'cause the pen isn’t dry”
Later on, Drake was with Ben when he name-dropped Roc Nation.
“GGs the ROC NATION subpoenas about to be cleared," Drake laughed.
Drake didn't explain his jab at Roc Nation, but fans suspect that it may have had something to do with the defamation lawsuit he filed against UMG last year. The rapper's attorneys reportedly subpoenaed JAY-Z's record label over details regarding Kendrick Lamar's inclusion of "Not Like Us" in his Super Bowl Halftime performance. The defamation lawsuit was later dismissed in October 2025, but Drake's team filed an appeal.
Elsewhere in the livestream, the 39-year-old rapper hosted a 20v1 dating experience where he met with 20 lucky ladies. One of the women who participated in the show was Lena The Plug, a porn star who's married to podcaster Adam22. During their encounter, Lena gave Drake an extended hug and tossed her wedding ring away when she was asked about her husband. During their date, Lena asked Drake if he was a fan of her content and even handed him a "hall pass" signed by Adam himself. She said Drake could cash it in whenever he wanted.
Drake goes on a date with Adam22's Wife, Lena The Plug and she gives him a HALLPASS 👀 pic.twitter.com/EHrMtwZEdG— DrakeAligned (@DrakeAligned) August 9, 2026
The highlight of the 20v1 occurred when Drake met his dream girl — a streamer goth chick named "Pinkchyu" from Texas. Drizzy was so smitten by the gothic woman that he told her one of his intimate fantasies in the bedroom. During their date, Pink asked him if he was into silly role play, and he said yes. She eventually asked him to bark like a dog, and he did without hesitation.
Drake eventually selected his top three, which included Lena, Pink, and model Jordyn Lucas. All three ladies won a special prize from the rapper. Lena won $25,000 and a trip to New Zealand. Lucas won $25,000 and a Birkin bag. Pink, who earned the title of Drake's "wife," won a new home for her mother.
Check out the entire livestream along with the most viral clips from the show below.
Drake really found his weakness.— Madiha Syed♡ (@maddy_hun_yar) August 10, 2026
During his 20-v-1 dating show, goth streamer Pinkchyu told Drake to bark and this man didn’t even hesitate.
He barked for her, then chose her as his “wife” and even offered to buy a house for her mother.
Bro went from Drake to a loyal goth… pic.twitter.com/iWMjgrZFjc
Drake fell in love with Adam22's wife Lena The Plug during a 20v1, and she IMMEDIATELY took off her wedding ring for him 😭💀 pic.twitter.com/tbSEUvS5o4— Dubs⛧ (@onlydubsX) August 9, 2026
During the 20v1,Drake opens up and reveals that he has been cheated on before and there was nothing he could do about it— LONER (@Loner_clips) August 9, 2026
Even one of the biggest artists alive was not safe from getting played 😳❤️🩹 pic.twitter.com/oLa4LwJIYH
Drake offers to buy a house for the mother of a goth girl he met during a 20 vs. 1 dating show pic.twitter.com/SPDyKc7QrD— Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) August 9, 2026