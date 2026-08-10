Drake Disses Roc Nation & Gets Cozy With Adult Film Star In Wild Livestream

Drake didn't explain his jab at Roc Nation, but fans suspect that it may have had something to do with the defamation lawsuit he filed against UMG last year. The rapper's attorneys reportedly subpoenaed JAY-Z's record label over details regarding Kendrick Lamar's inclusion of "Not Like Us" in his Super Bowl Halftime performance. The defamation lawsuit was later dismissed in October 2025, but Drake's team filed an appeal.



Elsewhere in the livestream, the 39-year-old rapper hosted a 20v1 dating experience where he met with 20 lucky ladies. One of the women who participated in the show was Lena The Plug, a porn star who's married to podcaster Adam22. During their encounter, Lena gave Drake an extended hug and tossed her wedding ring away when she was asked about her husband. During their date, Lena asked Drake if he was a fan of her content and even handed him a "hall pass" signed by Adam himself. She said Drake could cash it in whenever he wanted.

