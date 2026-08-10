Flight Canceled Because Child Refused To Sit Down And Put On Seat Belt

A Porter Airlines flight from Victoria, British Columbia to Toronto was canceled after a child refused to sit down and buckle up, causing the plane to return to the terminal and ultimately miss the airport’s runway closure window. The incident unfolded at Victoria International Airport when crew members noticed the young child standing in their seat as the plane was preparing for takeoff.

According to a statement from Porter Airlines, both the parent and crew tried several times to secure the child in their seat, but were unsuccessful. The airline said, "A young child was standing in their seat and would not secure their seatbelt. The aircraft could not take off in this unsafe condition, so the crew elected to return to the terminal and have the passengers disembark." The delay caused by removing the parent, the child, and their baggage meant the plane could not depart before the airport's runway closed at 12:30 a.m. Passengers were forced to spend the night in Victoria, with the airline apologizing and rebooking everyone on a flight the following day.

Porter Airlines expressed regret for the inconvenience, stating, "We apologize for the effect this had on other passengers." The incident highlights the strict safety regulations that require all passengers, including children, to be securely fastened in their seats before takeoff. All passengers were rebooked to travel the next day.

There were no reports of injuries, and the airline has not indicated any further action will be taken regarding the parent or child. Passengers affected by the delay departed Victoria on Friday.